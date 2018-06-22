Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/22/2018 12:23 PM

Greek leader dons tie in sartorial relief over bailout end

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ATHENS -- Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has donned a tie, for the first time in more than three years in office, to celebrate the debt relief deal agreed by the country's creditors.

Tsipras sported the burgundy tie with a white shirt and blue suit during a speech Friday to lawmakers from his left-led coalition government in Athens. It sat slightly askew.

The left-wing politician had said at the beginning of his first term in office that he would only wear a tie when Greece had settled its debt problems. Over the following three years, he received many ties as tongue-in-cheek jokes from his foreign colleagues.

In his speech, Tsipras hailed Friday's deal in Luxembourg as a landmark decision that will make Greece "a normal country" once again.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account