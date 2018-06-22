Breaking News Bar
 
Ex-Las Vegas headliner loses bid to undo federal porn plea

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LAS VEGAS -- A former Las Vegas Strip headliner has lost a bid to withdraw his guilty plea in a federal pornography case involving thousands of videos and images, including some depicting sex acts involving kindergarten-age boys.

Records show that Jan Rouven Fuechtener (YAHN' ROO'-vehn FOOSH'-ten-er) is due for sentencing Aug. 2 on felony possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography charges.

His attorney, Karen Connolly, was unavailable Friday to immediately comment on the June 15 ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro.

The 39-year-old Fuechtener is expected to face at least 24 years in prison.

He's a German citizen who performed as illusionist Jan Rouven at the Tropicana hotel-casino.

His plea in November 2016 stopped his trial during FBI testimony about images found in password-protected files on computers at Fuechtener's home.

