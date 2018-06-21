Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/21/2018 9:29 PM

Lakers land German big man Moritz Wagner with 1st-round pick

By GREG BEACHAM
Associated Press
 
 

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers chose German center Moritz Wagner with the 25th pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

The 6-foot-11 Wagner entered the draft after leading the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament championship game. The Berlin native averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season, demonstrating versatility and a steady outside shot.

The Lakers are focused on the free-agent signing period next week as the way they could get back into championship contention after the worst half-decade stretch in franchise history.

But before the Lakers find out whether Paul George, LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard will join, they added Wagner to their foundation of young talent including Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart.

