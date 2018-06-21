Thunder take Virginia's Devin Hall with 53rd pick

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder have selected Virginia guard Devon Hall with the 53rd overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Hall, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season for the Cavaliers, who entered the NCAA Tournament as the nation's No. 1-ranked team. The stout defensive player shot 43.2 percent from 3-point range last season.

He'll join a team that has an uncertain future. The Thunder had high hopes last season after adding Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in trades to join Russell Westbrook, but the Thunder stumbled early, went 48-34 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. General manager Sam Presti said the season was disappointing. George has a player option on his deal and could leave this summer.

