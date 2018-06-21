Breaking News Bar
 
AP source: 1 more US worker confirmed hurt by Cuba incidents

By JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Medical tests have confirmed that one additional U.S. Embassy worker has been affected by mysterious health incidents in Cuba, bringing the total number to 25.

That's according to an unclassified notice sent to congressional officials by the State Department. The notice was described to The Associated Press by a congressional aide who insisted on anonymity because the notice hasn't been made public.

The new "medically confirmed" worker is one of two who were recently evacuated from Cuba after reporting symptoms. The notice says that prior to this development, the most recent "medically confirmed" case from Cuba was in August 2017.

The State Department declined to immediately comment.

The 25 are in addition to one U.S. worker at a consulate in China also confirmed to be affected. More are being tested.

