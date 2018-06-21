Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Supporters turn out for Southern Illinois president

Associated Press
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. -- Numerous professors and employees of Southern Illinois University's Edwardsville campus are supporting the school's president during a board of trustees meeting called to consider placing him on administrative leave.

Board members spent more than three hours in a private session Thursday to discuss President Randy Dunn's future after hearing from a largely supportive audience in Edwardsville. The meeting follows a failed move in April to shift about $5 million in state funding from SIU's Carbondale campus to the growing Edwardsville campus.

Edwardsville campus professor Charles Berger told the board that Dunn was doing his job by advocating for a fair allocation of money.

Three state lawmakers called for Dunn's resignation last month after release of an internal email in which Dunn used an expletive to describe opponents of shifting money.

