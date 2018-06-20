Breaking News Bar
 
Giant operation against wildlife crime in 93 countries

Associated Press
PARIS -- International police agency Interpol says a giant operation against illegal trade in wildlife and timber has resulted in millions of dollars' worth of seizures and the identification of 1,400 suspects across the world.

The monthlong operation involved 93 countries in May, the statement said.

The 1,974 seizures include 43 tons of wild meat, including bear, elephant, crocodile, whale and zebra, 1.3 tons of elephant ivory, 27,000 reptiles, almost 4,000 birds, 48 live primates, 14 big cats and the carcasses of seven bears including two polar bears.

The statement says two flight attendants were arrested in Los Angeles carrying live spotted turtles to Asia in personal baggage, and the interception by Canadian authorities of a container holding 18 tons of eel meat arriving from Asia.

