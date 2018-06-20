Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Britain says US wrong to separate migrant kids

  • FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of PMQs at parliament in London. The British government is facing another knife-edge vote in Parliament on Wednesday June 20, 2018, over how much control lawmakers should have over the country's departure from the European Union.

    Associated Press

  • In this June 18, 2018 photo, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speak to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention. That's according to two people familiar with her thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the effort before its official announcement. It's unclear whether the president is supportive of the measure.

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on President Donald Trump and immigration (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the United States is wrong to separate migrant children from their parents, but has rejected calls to cancel President Donald Trump's visit to Britain next month.

May said Wednesday that images of children in cages were "deeply disturbing. This is wrong. This is not something that we agree with."

Opposition lawmakers rebuked May for not criticizing the Trump administration in stronger terms.

Trump is due to meet May and Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Britain on July 13.

May said Britain and the United States had a "special, long and enduring relationship," and she had "a range of issues" to discuss with Trump.

She said the close U.K.-U.S. bond meant "when we disagree with what they are doing, we say so."

___

11:15 a.m.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention.

That's according to two people familiar with her thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the effort before its official announcement.

It's unclear whether the president is supportive of the measure.

But Nielsen is on her way to the White House to discuss the issue with the president's team, according to one of the people.

The person says the secretary believes there is little certainty that Congress will act to fix the separation issue and is trying to find a solution. The order would ask the Department of Defense to help house the detained families.

