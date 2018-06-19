Breaking News Bar
 
Neymar leaves Brazil training session limping

  • Brazil's Neymar during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

  • Brazil's Neymar reacts during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

By TALES AZZONI
Associated Press
 
 

SOCHI, Russia -- Neymar has limped out of Brazil's training session at the World Cup because of pain in his right ankle.

The Brazilian soccer confederation says the injury is not serious, adding Neymar left as a precaution and would be back in training on Wednesday.

The federation says Neymar has been in pain since the team's 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Friday, when he was consistently fouled.

Neymar was playing keep-away with a few other players when he suddenly left the training session in Sochi. He limped as he walked away from the field toward the dressing room, accompanied by a team doctor.

