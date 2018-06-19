Turkey: 30,000 Syrians eligible to vote on Sunday

Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, takes a selfie pictures during a rally of his supporters in Gaziantep, eastern Turkey, Monday, June 18, 2018. Ince is seen as a strong contender to end President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 16 year rule in presidential elections on June 24, 2018. (Ziya Koseoglu/CHP Press Service via AP, Pool)

Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, is handed flowers to throw to his supporters following a speech at a rally, in Kahramanmaras, eastern Turkey, Monday, June 18, 2018. Ince is seen as a strong contender to end President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 16 year rule in presidential elections on June 24, 2018. (Ziya Koseoglu/CHP Press Service via AP, Pool)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has breakfast prior to a rally of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Samsun, Turkey, Monday, June 18, 2018. Turkey holds parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, 2018, deemed important as it will transform Turkey's governing system to an executive presidency.(Presidency Press Service via AP, Pool)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addresses supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) during an election rally for the upcoming June 24, elections, in Samsun, Turkey, Monday, June 18, 2018. Turkey holds parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, 2018, deemed important as it will transform Turkey's governing system to an executive presidency.(Presidency Press Service via AP, Pool)

Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, talks to supporters at a rally, in Kahramanmaras, eastern Turkey, Monday, June 18, 2018. Ince is seen as a strong contender to end President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 16 year rule in presidential elections on June 24, 2018. (Ziya Koseoglu/CHP Press Service via AP, Pool)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addresses supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) during an election rally for the upcoming June 24, elections, in Samsun, Turkey on Monday, June 18, 2018. Turkey announced its troops began patrols on the outskirts of the key northern Syrian town of Manbij following a recent deal struck with the United States and Erdogan confirmed the patrol began in his speech. (Presidency Press Service via AP, Pool)

A man holding a Turkish flag chants slogans in Istanbul, Monday, June 18, 2018. Turkey holds parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, 2018, deemed important as it will transform Turkey's governing system to an executive presidency.

People wave a banner with a picture of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a gathering of supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul, Monday, June 18, 2018. Turkey holds parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, 2018, deemed important as it will transform Turkey's governing system to an executive presidency.

Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) sit at the party booth decorated with a picture of Erdogan, right, and modern Turkey's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, left, in Istanbul, Monday, June 18, 2018. Turkey holds parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, 2018, deemed important as it will transform Turkey's governing system to an executive presidency.

Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, (HDP) hand out leaflets at an election booth, decorated with pictures of jailed former co-chair and presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas, in Istanbul, Monday, June 18, 2018. Turkey holds parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, 2018, deemed important as it will transform Turkey's governing system to an executive presidency.

A supporter of Turkey's main opposition party (CHP) chants slogans during a gathering in Istanbul, Monday, June 18, 2018. Turkey holds parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, 2018, deemed important as it will transform Turkey's governing system to an executive presidency.

In this photo taken Sunday, June 17, 2018, a woman walks past by election posters of Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and his main ally, nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli, right, in a street in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey holds parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, 2018, seen as important as it will transform Turkey's governing system to an executive presidency.

