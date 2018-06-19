Police: Chicago-area man fatally shot wife, daughter

DARIEN, Ill. -- Police have determined that a man fatally shot his wife and 7-year-old daughter then turned the gun on himself in their west suburban Chicago home.

In a statement released Monday, the Darien Police Department announced its investigation concluded that 42-year-old Olasunkanmi Esho killed 33-year-old Bourk Esho and their daughter, Olivia Esho. He then killed himself.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired found the bodies June 10 in their apartment in Darien.

Police Cmdr. Gerald Piccoli said the investigation is ongoing. He has not responded to requests for more information.