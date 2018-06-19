Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 6/19/2018 8:07 AM

Police: Chicago-area man fatally shot wife, daughter

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DARIEN, Ill. -- Police have determined that a man fatally shot his wife and 7-year-old daughter then turned the gun on himself in their west suburban Chicago home.

In a statement released Monday, the Darien Police Department announced its investigation concluded that 42-year-old Olasunkanmi Esho killed 33-year-old Bourk Esho and their daughter, Olivia Esho. He then killed himself.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired found the bodies June 10 in their apartment in Darien.

Police Cmdr. Gerald Piccoli said the investigation is ongoing. He has not responded to requests for more information.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account