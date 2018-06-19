Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/19/2018 9:44 AM

Japan princess in Russia to support team at World Cup

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Japan's Princess Takamado waves from the VIP stand prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

    Japan's Princess Takamado waves from the VIP stand prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
    Associated Press

  • Japan's Princess Takamado arrives to watch the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

    Japan's Princess Takamado arrives to watch the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
    Associated Press

  • Japan's Princess Takamado, right, applauds prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

    Japan's Princess Takamado, right, applauds prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SARANSK, Russia -- A Japanese princess is supporting her nation's team at the World Cup, becoming the first member of Japan's royal family to visit Russia in more than a century.

Princess Hisako of Takamada appeared Tuesday at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, where Japan beat Colombia 2-1, and waved to spectators.

She arrived Monday in Russia and will stay through June 26, and is expected to attend Japan's next two group stage matches against Senegal and Poland.

Her visit is the first such trip by a Japanese royal since 1916.

Russia and Japan have been locked in a territorial dispute over four contested islands, which the Soviet Union took at the end of World War II. It has kept the two nations from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account