Sharpton, other leaders plan to visit children at border

WASHINGTON -- The Rev. Al Sharpton says a coalition of social justice leaders is planning "waves of visits" to immigrant children separated from their families at the U.S. border.

Sharpton said at a news conference Tuesday that clergy and humanitarian groups could begin traveling to Texas to check on the children as early as Thursday.

President Donald Trump is under mounting pressure to reverse an immigration enforcement policy that has led to the separation of more than 2,300 migrant children from their families in recent weeks.

The president defended his policy Tuesday during a speech at the National Federation of Independent Business' anniversary celebration. He says the United States needs security and safety, whether it's "politically correct or not."

Sharpton's spokeswoman says the logistics of the humanitarian trips are being worked out.