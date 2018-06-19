Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois governor says Trump should stop splitting families

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says President Donald Trump's administration should stop separating children from parents who cross into the U.S. illegally.

The Republican told reporters in Chicago Tuesday that the Trump administration's practice is "heartbreaking" and "bad policy." He says he has relayed that message to the White House and Illinois' congressional delegation.

Rauner did not answer a question about whether he is still committed to sending National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexican border if the president asks. Trump has called on several states to send troops to help with non-law enforcement activities.

At least five governors, including two Republicans, say they will not send troops to the border because of the family separation issue.

Illinois has not been asked to deploy troops.

