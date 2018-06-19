Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/19/2018 6:55 PM

Trump speaking at super PAC fundraiser at his DC hotel

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is speaking at a fundraiser held by his biggest super PAC.

Trump is the keynote speaker at the first America First Action Leadership Summit, which is being held at his hotel in Washington.

It's the first official fundraiser for America First Action, the primary super PAC supporting Trump and working to elect candidates who support his agenda.

Donors are paying $100,000 for general admission tickets and $250,000 for VIP tickets.

The group says that among the 150 people attending are Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., Sens. Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz, Sheriff David Clarke, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account