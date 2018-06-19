Indonesia raises number of ferry sinking missing to 166

Indonesian search and rescue team on the boat search for a ferry carrying about 80 passengers which sank on Monday, in Toba lake, North Sumatera, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. A night-time search and rescue effort is underway after a ferry carrying about 80 passengers sank Monday in a popular lake on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Associated Press

Relatives weep at Tigaras port after learning that their family members are among the passengers of a ferry which sank on Monday, in Simalungun, North Sumatera, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. A night-time search and rescue effort is underway after a ferry carrying about 80 passengers sank Monday in a popular lake on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Associated Press

An Indonesia search and rescue team searches for a ferry which sank Monday in lake Toba, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Rescuers searching for dozens of people missing after a ferry sank on Indonesia's Lake Toba have found bags, jackets, an ID card and other items in the waters but no new survivors, casting a tragic pall over holidays marking the end of the Muslim holy month. Associated Press

TIGARAS PORT, Indonesia -- Indonesian officials say 166 people are missing from a ferry sinking Monday evening at a popular lake on Sumatra, a much higher number than previously believed.

The boat didn't have a passenger manifest and disaster officials have several times raised the number of people it was carrying as distraught relatives who rushed to Lake Toba in northern Sumatra provided information. On Tuesday, officials said 94 people were missing and expected the number to rise.

Only 18 people were rescued and one death confirmed in the immediate response to the tragedy on Monday evening.

An Associated Press reporter on Wednesday morning saw rescuers transferring a body to an ambulance onshore.

Grief-stricken relatives urged officials to speed up the search effort.