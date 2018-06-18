Breaking News Bar
 
Sweden gets benefit of video review, beats South Korea 1-0

  Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

  Sweden's John Guidetti, left, is tackled by South Korea's Kim Min-woo conceding a penalty kick for Sweden during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    Sweden's John Guidetti, left, is tackled by South Korea's Kim Min-woo conceding a penalty kick for Sweden during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

  Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, above, and Albin Ekdalduring celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, above, and Albin Ekdalduring celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

  Sweden's Viktor Claesson heads the ball past South Korea'sÂ LeeÂ Yong during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    Sweden's Viktor Claesson heads the ball past South Korea'sÂ LeeÂ Yong during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

  Sweden's players celebrate after scoring their side's first goal during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    Sweden's players celebrate after scoring their side's first goal during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

  Sweden's fans celebrate Sweden's Andreas Granqvistt's goal during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    Sweden's fans celebrate Sweden's Andreas Granqvistt's goal during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

  Sweden's Ola Toivonen, centre, and Pontus Jansson react to a missed chance during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    Sweden's Ola Toivonen, centre, and Pontus Jansson react to a missed chance during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

 
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
 
 

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia -- Another video review led to a penalty at the World Cup, this time helping Sweden beat South Korea 1-0 Monday.

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist converted from the spot, sliding his shot into the bottom right corner in the 65th minute.

Referee Joel Aguilar used the replay technology to decide whether South Korea substitute Kim Min-woo had fouled Viktor Claesson in the area after initially waving play on. Kim had tripped Claesson, though, and the converted penalty was enough to give Sweden its first World Cup victory since 2006.

Before the penalty, Sweden controlled the game and showed most of the attacking intent.

South Korea had a chance to level in injury time but Hwang Hee-chan put a header wide from in front of goal.

Sweden will next play Germany, which lost to Mexico 1-0 in the other Group F match, on Saturday. The South Koreans face Mexico that same day.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

