The Latest: Reviewed penalty lifts Sweden over South Korea

Denmark's William Kvist lies on the pitch as Peru's Jefferson Farfan, right holds his hand as referee Bakary Gassama from Gambia, left, looks on during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Associated Press

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, center, watches his team during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. Associated Press

In this image provided by Moscow Traffic Control Center Press Service, ambulance and police work at the site of an incident after a taxi crashed into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Police in Moscow say at least seven people have been injured when a taxi crashed into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square. (Moscow Traffic Control Center Press Service via AP) Associated Press

Iceland's Ari Skulason hugs a woman after a draw during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev look at the field during the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup, at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, is seen behind them on the left. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

France's Paul Pogba, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Associated Press

South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo claims a cross during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

In this June 17, 2018 photo tourists visit the Motherland Calls monument as the portrait of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin is seen on the wall in front during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Volgograd, Russia. The monument commemorates the victims of the Battle of Stalingrad, in which the Red Army turned back Nazi Germany's army in Volgograd. Associated Press

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, center, celebrates after scoring with his teammates a penalty kick during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

Sweden's Viktor Claesson is challenged by South Korea's Lee Yong during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

MOSCOW -- The Latest on Monday at the World Cup (all times local):

4:53 p.m.

Before that, Sweden controlled the game and showed most of the attacking intent.

South Korea had the chance to level in injury time but Hwang Hee-chan put a header wide from in front of goal.

The game was the second in Group F after Mexico surprised defending champion Germany 1-0 on Sunday. Sweden plays Germany next, while Mexico play South Korea.

- AP Sports Writer Gerald Imray reported from Nizhny Novgorod.

___

4:40 p.m.

Captain Andreas Granqvist has scored from a penalty after a review by the video assistant referee to give Sweden a 1-0 lead over South Korea at the World Cup.

Granqvist slid his penalty kick into the bottom right corner to put Sweden ahead in its first World Cup game since 2006.

He only got the chance after referee Joel Aguilar used the replay technology to decide whether South Korea substitute Kim Min-woo had fouled Viktor Claesson in the area.

Kim had, and Granqvist finally released the frustration for the Swedes with the 65th-minute goal from the spot.

Before that, Sweden had controlled the game and shown most of the attacking intent but couldn't find a way past South Korea backup goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo.

- AP Sports Writer Gerald Imray reported from Nizhny Novgorod.

___

4:20 p.m.

England football fans have laid a wreath in memory of the Soviets who died during the Battle of Stalingrad.

In a ceremony at the Mamayev Kurgan - The Motherland Calls - monument in Volgograd, fans James Lockett and Billy Grant helped commemorate the hundreds of thousands who are said to have died during one of the most important battles in World War II, a battle that helped turn the tide against the Nazis.

Britain's deputy ambassador to Russia, Lindsay Skoll, and Greg Clarke, the chairman of the Football Association, also took part in the ceremony in Volgograd, which used to be called Stalingrad.

Grant said he was "very honored" and added that when "you have an event like this, you realize it's more, there's more than just football."

England takes on Tunisia later Monday in both teams' first match at the World Cup.

- Associated Press writer Pan Pylas reported from Volgograd.

___

4 p.m.

Sweden and South Korea are drawing 0-0 at halftime at the World Cup.

Sweden striker Marcus Berg had the best chance of the half in Nizhny Novgorod on Monday when he was put clear on goal in the 21st minute and had his close-range shot blocked by the right leg of Korean goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo.

Sweden had a flurry of opportunities late in the half, with Berg, again, Andreas Granqvist and Viktor Claesson all threatening.

Sweden took a while to settle in its first World Cup game since 2006 but was in control by the end of the half. Korea was relying on counterattacks as the Swedes had most of the possession, and most of the attacking intent.

It's the second game in a group that began with Mexico's 1-0 win over defending champion Germany on Sunday.

- AP Sports Writer Gerald Imray reported from Nizhny Novgorod.

___

3:30 p.m.

Paul Pogba is no longer the scorer of France's winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Australia.

FIFA says its panel of former coaches and players analyzing World Cup games judged that Australia defender Aziz Behich got the decisive final touch in the 81st minute.

After Pogba stretched to shoot, the ball looped up from Behich's attempted clearance and struck the crossbar on its way down to land over the goal-line.

The decision means an assist for France forward Olivier Giroud is also cancelled.

FIFA's technical study group reviews each goal as part of its work preparing a report of tactical trends at the tournament.

Saturday's game was contentious when France scored from the spot after being awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

____

3:15 p.m.

Millions of Russians will be watching when their team plays Egypt in its second World Cup game - but not President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that "it's hardly likely that (Putin) will manage to watch the game live" during a visit to neighboring Belarus for talks.

However, Peskov says "he probably will watch some kind of highlights in a news format and will probably be interested in the result of the game."

Putin was at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium last week to see Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament's opening games, but football isn't his No. 1 sport. His favorite sports are judo, which he trained in as a teenager, and ice hockey, which he sometimes plays in televised exhibition games.

___

2:55 p.m.

There was only one TV show that mattered in Iceland when the national team kicked off its first World Cup.

According to figures obtained by the Icelandic FA, 99.6 percent of all people in Iceland watching television during the Iceland-Argentina match on Saturday were watching the game.

It begs the question: What did the other 0.4 percent of the TV-viewing population have on their screens?

They would have missed Iceland earning a 1-1 draw against the Argentine team captained by Lionel Messi, a player widely regarded as the best in the game.

Iceland has a population of about 335,000 and is the least populous nation to play at a World Cup.

___

2:45 p.m.

A Kremlin spokesman says the Russian government is relieved nobody died in a weekend taxi crash in Moscow that injured two Mexican soccer fans and six other pedestrians.

A taxi veered onto the sidewalk near Red Square on Saturday, striking pedestrians. The man identified as the taxi driver later told interrogators that he hadn't slept for 20 hours and accelerated accidentally.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells reporters Monday that "we breathed a sigh of relief" upon learning that there were no fatalities. He wished the injured a speedy recovery.

City authorities identified the driver as a 28-year-old man from Kyrgyzstan.

___

1:50 p.m.

Stanislav Cherchesov's lineup faces Egypt in its next World Cup game, but that isn't stopping the Russia coach wishing the injured Mohamed Salah is fit to play.

He wants Egypt's biggest star to play because it will heighten the contest.

Cherchesov says "God willing, he'll be fit and entertain the fans, not just of Egypt but the whole world. He's the kind of player who lights up games and tournaments like this."

Salah was injured playing in the Champions League final for Liverpool last month and missed Egypt's opening 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday, a day after Russia opened the tournament with a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Cherchesov isn't giving away any details of how Russia will play with or without Salah on the field in St. Petersburg, but says Egypt isn't necessarily doomed to a second defeat if Salah's not fit.

He says "It's clear they have other players who play at a good level with pretty modern football."

___

12:30 p.m.

The Denmark midfielder who sustained two broken ribs and a punctured lung after a hard collision with Peru's Jefferson Farfan says he is doing better and hopes to return at the World Cup.

William Kvist posted a video on Facebook from the hospital in Saransk to say he was travelling home Monday for further checks. He said there was "tiny opportunity" he would return to the Danish squad, adding "we will get a long way."

Denmark beat Peru 1-0 on Saturday in its opening game and next plays Australia in Group C.

Denmark coach Ake Hareide said after the game that if Kvist has a fractured rib, "he's out of the World Cup for sure."