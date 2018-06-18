Belgium wakes up in 2nd half, rolls past Panama 3-0

hello

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, left, fails to score past Panama's Roman Torres and goalkeeper Jaime Penedo, right, during the group G match between Belgium and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

Panama's Anibal Godoy watches the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

Panama's Armando Cooper, left, and Belgium's Jan Vertonghen fight for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

Panama's Armando Cooper, right, controls the ball past Belgium's Axel Witsel, center, and Belgium's Toby Alderweireld during the group G match between Belgium and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

SOCHI, Russia -- Romelu Lukaku scored two goals in a six-minute span and Dries Mertens put in another Monday to give Belgium a 3-0 win over Panama at the World Cup.

Saddled with massive expectations and a lineup of talent the envy of others in the tournament, Belgium finally showed flashes of being the dominant team worthy of title consideration.

It took a wonderful strike from Mertens to finally relieve some of the pressure. His perfectly struck volley from about 18 yards came in the 47th minute after Panama was unable to clear a free kick.

Lukaku made it 2-0 in the 69th off a pass by Kevin De Bruyne, and scored his second on a breakaway chip over Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo.

Panama, which was making its World Cup debut, was unable to reward its thousands of loud, passionate fans with a goal.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup