Late header from Kane gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia

hello

Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef, right, jumps as he fights for the ball with England's Harry Kane during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

England's Kieran Trippier points during the group G match against Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

England's Harry Kane, right, and Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef challenge for the ball during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

England's John Stones, foreground, and Tunisia's Anice Badri, jump for the ball during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

England's Harry Kane scores his side's 2nd goal against Tunisia during a group G match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates his winning goal with England's Ashley Young during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. Associated Press

VOLGOGRAD, Russia -- Harry Kane scored two goals, including an injury-time header, to give England a 2-1 victory over Tunisia on Monday at the World Cup.

Standing alone at the far post, Kane guided a headed pass from Harry Maguire into the net.

The winning goal came at the end of a drab second half in which Tunisia defended deep and nullified England's attack.

Kane had put England ahead in the 11th minute with a strike from close range after Tunisia goalkeeper Moez Hassen had acrobatically saved a powerful header from John Stones.

Tunisia equalized in the 35th when Ferjani Sassi converted a penalty, shooting beyond the diving Jordan Pickford. The penalty was awarded after Kyle Walker caught Fakhreddine Ben Youssef with his arm.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup