Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/18/2018 3:05 PM

Late header from Kane gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates his winning goal with England's Ashley Young during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates his winning goal with England's Ashley Young during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

  • England's Harry Kane scores his side's 2nd goal against Tunisia during a group G match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    England's Harry Kane scores his side's 2nd goal against Tunisia during a group G match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

  • England's John Stones, foreground, and Tunisia's Anice Badri, jump for the ball during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    England's John Stones, foreground, and Tunisia's Anice Badri, jump for the ball during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

  • England's Harry Kane, right, and Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef challenge for the ball during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    England's Harry Kane, right, and Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef challenge for the ball during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

  • England's Kieran Trippier points during the group G match against Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    England's Kieran Trippier points during the group G match against Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

  • Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef, right, jumps as he fights for the ball with England's Harry Kane during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

    Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef, right, jumps as he fights for the ball with England's Harry Kane during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Associated Press

 
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
 
 

VOLGOGRAD, Russia -- Harry Kane scored two goals, including an injury-time header, to give England a 2-1 victory over Tunisia on Monday at the World Cup.

Standing alone at the far post, Kane guided a headed pass from Harry Maguire into the net.

The winning goal came at the end of a drab second half in which Tunisia defended deep and nullified England's attack.

Kane had put England ahead in the 11th minute with a strike from close range after Tunisia goalkeeper Moez Hassen had acrobatically saved a powerful header from John Stones.

Tunisia equalized in the 35th when Ferjani Sassi converted a penalty, shooting beyond the diving Jordan Pickford. The penalty was awarded after Kyle Walker caught Fakhreddine Ben Youssef with his arm.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account