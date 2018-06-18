Breaking News Bar
 
USA Hockey prospects game to be played in Minnesota

Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild have been selected as a first-time host this fall of the USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game.

The seventh annual event, featuring the top 40 U.S.-born prospects eligible for the 2019 draft, will be played on Sept. 19 at Xcel Energy Center. The announcement was made by USA Hockey on Monday. Four of the first six contests were held in Buffalo, New York. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia each hosted one, too.

Final rosters for this year's game will be chosen in August. According to USA Hockey, 127 players who have participated in the past have been drafted in the NHL, including 30 first-rounders. The state of Minnesota has produced six of them: Casey Mittelstadt, Kieffer Bellows, Brock Boeser, Riley Tufte, Ryan Poehling and Jake Oettinger.

