posted: 6/18/2018 7:00 AM

Mother of man fatally shot by central Illinois police sues

Associated Press
PEORIA, Ill. -- A mother whose son was fatally shot by police in central Illinois is suing the city of Peoria and several officers in the shooting last September.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Peoria late Sunday alleges officers shot Edward Russell Jr. at least 17 times as he lifted a garage at the family's Peoria home with both hands. He was a suspect in a bank robbery.

The filing says officers knew Anita Johnson's 25-year-old son suffered from mental illness. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. It names Peoria and several officers as defendants.

Protesters marched to the police department after the shooting. Family attorney Andrew Stroth says officers "utilized a brazen military-style approach and executed" Russell, who was black. A message seeking comment from the city was left early Monday.

