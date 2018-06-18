Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/18/2018 9:58 AM

White House aims to reduce satellite clutter in space

By MARCIA DUNN
Associated Press
 
 

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The White House is establishing a new policy for reducing satellite clutter in space.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the new space policy directive Monday, as the National Space Council convenes.

The new policy calls for providing a safe and secure environment up in orbit, as satellite traffic increases. It also sets up new guidelines for satellite design and operation, to avoid collisions and spacecraft breakups.

Vice President Mike Pence heads the recently revived space council. Cabinet members will take part in the afternoon meeting at the White House, as well as NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, retired astronauts and scientists.

The council's executive secretary, Scott Pace, told reporters before the meeting that space is becoming increasingly congested and current guidelines are inadequate to address the challenge.

