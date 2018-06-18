Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/18/2018 1:25 PM

Grassley: Justice Dept. has a 'serious credibility problem'

  • Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray wait to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the internal report of the FBI's Clinton email probe and the role of former FBI Director James Comey's actions during the 2016 presidential campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 18, 2018.

  • Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, arrive to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the internal report of the FBI's Clinton email probe and the role of former FBI Director James Comey's actions during the 2016 presidential campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 18, 2018.

  • Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray arrive to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the internal report of the FBI's Clinton email probe and the role of former FBI Director James Comey's actions during the 2016 presidential campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 18, 2018.

  • Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, center, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, right arrive to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the internal report of the FBI's Clinton email probe and the role of former FBI Director James Comey's actions during the 2016 presidential campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 18, 2018.

By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has a "serious credibility problem."

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa made the comment during a hearing Monday on an inspector general report that criticizes the FBI and Justice Department for their handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Grassley says "millions of Americans suspect that there is a double standard." He says "they see a story of kid-glove treatment for one side and bare-knuckle tactics for the other."

The report last week criticized former FBI Director James Comey for multiple decisions that investigators said broke from protocol. But the inspector general said it found no evidence that political bias affected the outcome of the investigation.

FBI Director Chris Wray and Inspector General Michael Horowitz are the two witnesses.

