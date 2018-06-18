Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/18/2018 9:52 PM

Police say 3 victims shot to death in murder, suicide

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DARIEN, Ill. -- Authorities say they have determined three family members whose bodies were found in a home in west suburban Chicago were victims of murder and a suicide.

In a statement released Monday, the Darien Police Department announced its investigation concluded 33-year-old Bourk Esho and 7-year-old Olivia Esho were shot to death by 42-year-old Olasunkanmi Esho of Chicago. Olasunkanmi Esho, who was the husband and father of the victims, then turned the gun on himself.

The victims' bodies were found June 10 by officers responding to a call of shots fired.

Police Cmdr Gerald Piccoli said the investigation is still ongoing and didn't immediately respond to requests for more information.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account