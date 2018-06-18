IBM pits computer against human debaters

Noa Ovadia, left, and Dan Zafrir, right, prepare for their debate against the IBM Project Debater, Monday, June 18, 2018, in San Francisco. IBM on Monday will pit a computer against two human debaters in the first public demonstration of artificial intelligence technology it's been working on for more than five years. The system, called Project Debater, is designed to be able to listen to an argument, then respond in a natural-sounding way, after pulling in evidence it collects from Wikipedia, journals, newspapers and other sources to make its point.

