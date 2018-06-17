Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/17/2018 9:39 AM

Indians place Carrasco on DL with bruised elbow

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco waits on the mound after being hit by a ball on the arm as a trainer takes a look in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Cleveland. Carrasco left the game after the hit.

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco waits on the mound after being hit by a ball on the arm as a trainer takes a look in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Cleveland. Carrasco left the game after the hit.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have placed pitcher Carlos Carrasco on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right elbow.

Carrasco was struck by Joe Mauer's line drive in the second inning of Saturday's 9-3 loss to Minnesota. The injury is a big blow for the Indians, whose strong rotation has kept them on top of the AL Central.

The 31-year-old Carrasco is 8-5 with a 4.24 ERA in 15 starts.

Cleveland also recalled right-hander Shane Bieber from Triple-A Columbus to make his second major league start Sunday. Left-hander Tyler Olson was placed on the DL with a strained back muscle, and right-hander Evan Marshall was recalled from Columbus.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account