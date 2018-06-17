Breaking News Bar
 
Rays active SS Hechavarria from DL

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- The Tampa Bay Rays have activated slick-fielding shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria from the 10-day disabled list.

The 29-year-old Hechavarria had been sidelined since May 17 with a right hamstring strain. Hechavarria grabbed his leg after running out a single against the Angels.

Hechavarria was in Tampa Bay's lineup Sunday against the New York Yankees. Prized prospect Willy Adames, who played nine games at shortstop while filling in for Hechavarria over two stints with the team, slid over to second.

Hechavarria went 2 for 10 with an RBI during a three-game rehab stint. To make room on the roster, infielder Christian Arroyo was placed on the 10-day DL with a left oblique strain following Tampa Bay's 4-1 loss to the Yankees on Saturday.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

