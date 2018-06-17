Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/17/2018 3:46 PM

Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland at World Cup

  • Brazil's Neymar reacts after failing to score during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Brazil's Neymar, left, and Switzerland's Valon Behrami challenge for the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Brazil's Willian, left, and Switzerland's Steven Zuber challenge for the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Brazil's Philippe Coutinho, left, and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka jump for the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

    Associated Press

 
By DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
 
 

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- Brazil joined the list of big teams struggling to win their opening matches at the World Cup in Russia.

The five-time champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on Sunday, a few hours after four-time champion Germany was beaten by Mexico 1-0.

Philippe Coutinho gave Brazil the lead in the 20th minute with a volley that bounced in off the right post. Steven Zuber then headed in the equalizer in the 50th. Mexican referee Cesar Ramos dismissed complaints that Zuber had shoved defender Miranda before getting to the corner from Xherdan Shaqiri.

"I was pushed out of the way. There is video of what happened and the referee could have seen it. But it didn't happen," Miranda said. "We got a draw but this is only the beginning for us. We knew this game wasn't going to be easy."

Ramos also ignored a penalty claim late in the second half when Gabriel Jesus was wrestled to the ground by Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji.

Switzerland's players dominated the midfield for long spells against a Brazil team that lost its previous World Cup match 7-1 to Germany in the 2014 semifinals.

Since taking charge in 2016, however, Brazil coach Tite has only lost once in 22 games.

Besides Brazil and Germany, Argentina was held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland on Saturday and Spain and Portugal played to a 3-3 draw on Friday.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

___

Follow Gatopoulos at http://www.twitter.com/dgatopoulos

