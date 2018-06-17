German govt stands but no resolution in fight over migration

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Friday, June 15, 2018. Associated Press

FILE - In this March 21, 2018 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, right, talk during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin. Associated Press

BERLIN -- Germany's interior minister is insisting that his party has no intention of bringing down Chancellor Angela Merkel and her government, but there's no sign yet of a compromise in a bitter standoff over migration.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is calling for Germany to turn back some asylum-seekers at the border. Merkel opposes unilateral action, arguing that it would weaken the 28-nation European Union.

Seehofer leads the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union party, the sister party to Merkel's conservatives. His party holds a leadership meeting Monday which could authorize Seehofer to push through his demand. If he does, that would threaten the government.

Seehofer was quoted Sunday telling the Bild am Sonntag newspaper: "No one in the CSU has an interest in bringing down the chancellor ... or blowing up the coalition."