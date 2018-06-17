Breaking News Bar
 
Erosion of immigrant protections began with Trump inaugural

  • FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, children hold signs during a demonstration in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Miramar, Fla. The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parents from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border has turned into a full-blown crisis in recent weeks, drawing denunciation from the United Nations, Roman Catholic bishops and countless humanitarian groups.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, Chris Olson, of Lake Wallenpaupack, Pa., holds a sign outside Lackawanna College where U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions spoke on immigration policy and law enforcement actions, in Scranton, Pa. The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parents from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border has turned into a full-blown crisis in recent weeks, drawing denunciation from the United Nations, Roman Catholic bishops and countless humanitarian groups. (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

    Associated Press

 
By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press
 
 

The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parents from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border has been brewing since the week President Donald Trump took office, when he issued his first order signaling a tougher approach to asylum-seekers.

Since then, the administration has been steadily eroding protections for immigrant families.

Jennifer Podkul is director of policy at Kids in Need of Defense, which represents children in immigration court.

She says the administration is willing to risk harm to children to deter illegal immigration.

The parents' plight was preceded by a series of measures making it harder for kids arriving on the border to get released from government custody and to seek legal status here.

About 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period ending in May.

