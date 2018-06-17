Breaking News Bar
 
Mexico beats defending champion Germany 1-0 at World Cup

  • Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

  • Mexico players celebrate a goal by Mexico's Hirving Lozano, center right, during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

  • Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, right, jumps for the ball during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
Associated Press
 
 

MOSCOW -- Germany became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup, falling to Mexico 1-0 Sunday.

Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal in the 35th minute, picking up Javier Hernandez's pass inside the penalty area and beating Mesut Ozil before shooting past Manuel Neuer from 10 yards.

France in 2002 and Spain in 2014 were the other defending champions to lose their opening matches.

After Lozano's goal, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off a spectacular save to keep the score even, palming Toni Kroos' shot onto the crossbar.

Mexico pulled back into a more defensive formation midway through the second half as players tired and Germany attacked.

The Germans are bidding to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

