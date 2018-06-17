Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/17/2018 12:30 PM

Terre Haute Regional Airport to bid up to 6 new hangars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- An Indiana regional airport is shaping up a new project that will build up to six hangars.

The Terre Haute Regional Airport board of directors voted Wednesday to bid a new hangar project. The bid divisions such as land grading and drainage, sanitary pipes and water mains installation, as well as paving and pavement marking will be opened on June 25. On that day, the airport will advertise for bids on new hangars, the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reported.

Airport Executive Director Jeff Hauser said the design is to maximize the funding. Officials will decide on constructing how many hangars as a start depending on the bids.

He said some of the work will be federally reimbursed, through Federal Aviation Administration, even if phased in over a few years.

