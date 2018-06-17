Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/17/2018 8:22 PM

Strong earthquake near Osaka, Japan, causes scattered damage

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • School children take shelter at schoolyard in Ikeda, Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Takaki Yajima/Kyodo News via AP)

    School children take shelter at schoolyard in Ikeda, Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Takaki Yajima/Kyodo News via AP)
    Associated Press

  • People wait for the resumption of train service which was suspended following an earthquake, at Nijo station, Kyoto, western Japan, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Ren Onuma/Kyodo News via AP)

    People wait for the resumption of train service which was suspended following an earthquake, at Nijo station, Kyoto, western Japan, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Ren Onuma/Kyodo News via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Scattered objects lie in the room of a damaged house in Suita, Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Kyodo News via AP)

    Scattered objects lie in the room of a damaged house in Suita, Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Kyodo News via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Scattered objects lie in the kitchen of a damaged house in Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Kyodo News via AP)

    Scattered objects lie in the kitchen of a damaged house in Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Kyodo News via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Smoke rises from a house blaze in Takatsuki, Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Yohei Nishimura/Kyodo News via AP)

    Smoke rises from a house blaze in Takatsuki, Osaka, following an earthquake Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. There are reports of scattered damage including broken glass and concrete. (Yohei Nishimura/Kyodo News via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TOKYO -- A strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck around 8 a.m. about 10 kilometers (6 miles) underground, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The strongest shaking was in an area north of Osaka city, the agency said.

The Japanese government had not received reports of major damage as of 8:30 a.m., spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters. Television images showed goods scattered on the floor of shops and building debris in streets.

The morning commute was disrupted as train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage to equipment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account