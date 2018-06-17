Breaking News Bar
 
'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

  • This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15. (Disney/Pixar via AP)

    Associated Press

 
By LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film. Disney estimates Sunday that the film has earned $180 million in its first weekend in theaters.

The previous animation record-holder was another Pixar sequel, "Finding Dory," which had a $135 million launch in 2016. It was Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" that held the record for a PG debut.

"Incredibles 2" comes 14 years after "The Incredibles" and picks up right where the first film left off with the superhero family. Brad Bird returned to write and direct the sequel, which has been overwhelmingly well-received by both critics and audiences.

"Incredibles 2" is also the second biggest ever June debut, behind only "Jurassic World."

