updated: 6/16/2018 1:03 PM

Schmeichel, Poulsen lift Denmark past Peru 1-0

  • Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen celebrates after scoring during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen scores a goal during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen scores his side's opening goal past Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Peru's Christian Cueva, center, reacts after he failed to score on a penalty kickduring the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Peru's Christian Cueva reacts after he failed to score on a penalty kick during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel reacts after Peru's Christian Cueva, right, fails to score on a penalty kick during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Denmark's Andreas Christensen, top, and Peru's Christian Cueva compete for the ball during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Denmark's William Kvist is carried by medical team during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Denmark's LARSEN Jens Stryger, left, duels for the ball with Peru's Jefferson Farfan during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Denmark's William Kvist lies on the pitch as Peru's Jefferson Farfan, right holds his hand as referee Bakary Gassama from Gambia, left, looks on during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Peru's Christian Cueva, left, duels for the ball with Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Peru's Christian Cueva, right, fails to score on a penalty kick during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Peru's Christian Cueva leaves after first half after he failed to score on a penalty kick during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

By BRETT MARTEL
Associated Press
 
 

SARANSK, Russia -- Kasper Schmeichel's slew of saves made Yussuf Poulsen's opportunistic second-half goal stand up in a 1-0 victory over Peru on Saturday at the World Cup.

The victory gave Denmark a crucial advantage in Group C, in which France defeated Australia 2-1 earlier in the day.

Poulsen squeezed his goal between charging Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and the left post in the 59th minute after collecting an accurate pass from midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Appearing at the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, Peru had overwhelming fan support in the Mordovia Arena and the bulk of scoring chances, including a late first-half penalty shot that Christian Cueva sent sailing over the cross bar.

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero made his much anticipated appearance as a substitute with about 30 minutes to go and had two scoring chances, one on a header and one on a clever back-heel that rolled just wide.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

