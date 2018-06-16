Schmeichel, Poulsen lift Denmark past Peru 1-0

-
Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen celebrates after scoring during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press
Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen scores a goal during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press
Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen scores his side's opening goal past Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press
Peru's Christian Cueva, center, reacts after he failed to score on a penalty kickduring the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press
Peru's Christian Cueva reacts after he failed to score on a penalty kick during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel reacts after Peru's Christian Cueva, right, fails to score on a penalty kick during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press
Denmark's Andreas Christensen, top, and Peru's Christian Cueva compete for the ball during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press
Denmark's William Kvist is carried by medical team during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press
Denmark's LARSEN Jens Stryger, left, duels for the ball with Peru's Jefferson Farfan during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press
Denmark's William Kvist lies on the pitch as Peru's Jefferson Farfan, right holds his hand as referee Bakary Gassama from Gambia, left, looks on during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press
Peru's Christian Cueva, left, duels for the ball with Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press
Peru's Christian Cueva, right, fails to score on a penalty kick during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press
Peru's Christian Cueva leaves after first half after he failed to score on a penalty kick during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Associated Press