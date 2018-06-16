Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Illinois officials warn of increase in ticks

Associated Press
AURORA, Ill. -- A county health department in northeastern Illinois has issued a warning about ticks.


The Courier-News reports that the Kane County Health Department has worked with the county's Forest Preserve District to put up displays at forest preserve locations to warn residents about ticks. The displays also provide tips about how to avoid getting bitten.

Melaney Arnold is a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health. She says the number of people contracting illnesses from ticks, mosquitoes and fleas has been increasing for years. She says insect-borne disease has increased in the state by nearly 60 percent from 2004 to 2016.

Arnold says researchers have found that ticks that were once isolated to southern Illinois are now being found in the northern part of the state and vice versa.

