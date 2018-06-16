Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois 89 bridge over Illinois River to open Monday

Associated Press
SPRING VALLEY, Ill. -- Illinois transportation officials say that motorists on Monday will be able to start using a new Illinois 89 bridge over the Illinois River.


Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said Friday that the two-lane bridge connecting Putnam and Bureau counties will have eight-foot shoulders to provide safety in case of vehicle breakdowns and easier access for emergency vehicles.

There is room for pedestrians and bicyclists. The Illinois River is among the more visited tourist attractions.

The $41 million project began in February 2016 and was constructed next to a span built in 1934.

Work continues on removing the highway's old alignment. The north approach to the bridge will be restricted to one lane with temporary traffic signals for several weeks.

