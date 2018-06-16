Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/16/2018 9:48 AM

Pope denounces abortion as modern-day 'white glove' eugenics

  Pope Francis greets members of an association of people honored by the Italian Presidency for their commitment to their work, in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Friday, June 15, 2018.

  Pope Francis leaves after an audience with an association of people honored by the Italian Presidency for their commitment to their work, in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Friday, June 15, 2018.

  Pope Francis greets members of an association of people honored by the Italian Presidency for their commitment to their work, in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Friday, June 15, 2018.

  Pope Francis leaves after an audience with an association of people honored by the Italian Presidency for their commitment to their work, in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Friday, June 15, 2018. The pontiff has indirectly criticized Italy over its new migration policy by saying the Gospel teaches that it's wrong to leave migrants "at the mercy of the waves."

  Pope Francis sits during an audience with an association of people honored by the Italian Presidency for their commitment to their work, in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Friday, June 15, 2018.

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis has denounced abortion as the "white glove" equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics program and urged families to accept the children that God gives them.

Francis spoke off-the-cuff Saturday to a meeting of an Italian family association. The Vatican didn't immediately provide a transcript of his remarks, but the ANSA news agency and the SIR agency of the Italian bishops' conference quoted him as denouncing pre-natal tests that can result in parents choosing to terminate a pregnancy if the fetus is malformed or suffering other problems.

The agencies quoted Francis as saying: "Last century, the whole world was scandalized by what the Nazis did to purify the race. Today, we do the same thing but with white gloves."

He urged families to accept children "as God gives them to us."

