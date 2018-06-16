Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Brother of NBA player Zach Randolph killed in Marion

Associated Press
MARION, Ind. -- Authorities say the brother of an NBA player was killed during an early morning shooting at a Marion bar.

Police say Roger Randolph, brother of Sacramento Kings player Zach Randolph, was killed when gunfire erupted about 5 a.m. Saturday at Hop's Blues Room.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. But police say they do not believe it was a random act.

Police say an officer heard shots fired and found Roger Randolph on the ground between two cars.

Zach Randolph, a two time NBA all-star, was a standout at Marion High School and led the Marion Giants to an Indiana state championship in 2000.

