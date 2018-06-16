Breaking News Bar
 
3 men sought after escape from southeastern Illinois jail

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CARMI, Ill. -- Authorities in southeastern Illinois were searching for three men who broke out of a county jail.

The White County sheriff's office in Carmi says the men used a pipe to break a hole in an outside concrete block and brick wall early Saturday morning.

Corrections officers discovered 24-year-old Zachery Shock, 28-year-old Justin Bray and 61-year-old Johnny Tipton missing about 5:30 a.m. Surveillance video showed the men running along an alley outside the jail about 3 a.m.

The sheriff's office says Shock was awaiting trial for murder. Bray was jailed for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting police. Tipton was being held for possession of stolen property.

The men are considered dangerous.

Carmi is west of the state line with Indiana.

