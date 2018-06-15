NCAA settles CTE lawsuit in Texas

DALLAS -- The NCAA has settled a lawsuit with the family of a former University of Texas football player that said the organization was responsible for his brain injuries and death decades after his playing career.

The lawsuit in Dallas was settled Friday after three days of trial. A court administrator confirmed the settlement but said no terms were released.

The widow of former Longhorns defensive lineman Greg Ploetz sought to hold the NCAA responsible for his health problems long after his playing career. Ploetz died in 2015 and Boston University researchers concluded he had extensive brain damage known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

The lawsuit was seen as a potential landmark case if the jury ruled against the NCAA. The NCAA previously agreed to give $70 million for a brain trauma trust fund to settle other lawsuits.

NCAA officials and family lawyers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.