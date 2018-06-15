Breaking News Bar
 
Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr pleads not guilty to rape

  Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr. leaves his arraignment Friday, June 15, 2018, in Vista, Calif. The former tight end was arrested Thursday on charges of rape and other sex crimes, the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge.

  Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., second from right, stands behind lawyers Brian Watkins, third from right, and Harvey Steinberg, right, during his arraignment Friday, June 15, 2018, in Vista, Calif.

  Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., center, looks through protective glass during his arraignment Friday, June 15, 2018, in Vista, Calif.

  Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow leaves an arraignment for his son, former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., Friday, June 15, 2018, in Vista, Calif.

Associated Press
VISTA, Calif. -- Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. has been jailed without bail after pleading not guilty to multiple counts of kidnapping, rape and other charges.

Winslow entered his plea Friday in San Diego County Superior Court.

He was ordered to return June 25 for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted, Winslow could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Prosecutors say he kidnapped and raped a 59-year-old woman last March and a 54-year-old woman in May. He also is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of indecent exposure in unrelated cases.

His attorney, Brian Watkins, was in court Friday and could not immediately be reached for comment.

