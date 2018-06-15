Fierce fighting intensifies outside Yemen's Hodeida airport

hello

SANAA, Yemen -- Battlefield commanders say fighting intensified on Friday outside the airport of the vital rebel-held Yemeni city of Hodeida, pitting thousands of pro-government Yemeni fighters backed by a Saudi-led coalition of mostly Emirati forces and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Coalition warplanes bombed Houthi positions while rebels said in an official statement that they fired a ballistic missile on fighters' gathering, but gave no report of causalities.

The fighting comes at a time Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that comes at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. However in Hodeida, people are stocking in food for fear of an imminent siege, and streets are empty except for beggars and fighters.

Meanwhile, Yemeni officials say dozens of pro-government fighters have been killed mainly from land-mines and roadside bombs disguised as rocks and sometimes sacks of wheat.

Ahmed al-Kawkabani, a Yemeni who leads a force known as the Tohama Brigade, told the Associated Press that his forces are currently positioned in Dawar al-Hodeida, Arabic for "Hodeida roundabout." Another Yemeni commander, Abu Zarah al-Mahrami, was quoted by Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV network as saying that pro-government forces are "within meters" of the airport.

The assault began Wednesday to seize Hodieda's vital Red Sea port, known as the "mouth of Yemen" because it's the entry point of most of the country's imports and UN humanitarian aid.

The Saudi-led coalition accuses the Houthis of using the port to smuggle weapons and missiles from Iran. The rebels have been raining ballistic missiles down on Saudi cities from across the border. The port is also a lucrative source of revenue for the Houthis, who control most of Yemen's north since 2014.

Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said that the battle over Hodeida is essential to break a stalemate in the war, which otherwise could drag on for years.

Seizing the port "means that the Houthis will no longer be able to impose their will at the barrel of a gun," he said in a post on Twitter. "If they keep Hodeida and its revenues and its strategic location, the war will last a long time and (add to) the suffering of the Yemeni people."

Hodeida, home of nearly 700,000 people, is some 150 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Sanaa, Yemen's capital, which is under Houthi control.

The Saudi-led coalition has imposed an air, sea, and land embargo on Yemen since March 2015, aiming to dislodge the Houthis from cities they control, paralyzing trade and access to the country. The coalition air campaign and Houthi bombardment have left more than 10,000 people dead and 2 million displaced, and devastated the country's already fragile infrastructure including the health sector, which has helped spawn a cholera epidemic.

The coalition's blockade and fighting have disrupted other supply lines, causing an economic crisis that makes food too expensive for many to afford.

International aid agencies and the United Nations have warned the assault could shut down the vital aid route for some 70 percent of Yemen's food, as well as the bulk of humanitarian aid and fuel supplies. Around two-thirds of Yemen's population of 27 million relies on aid and 8.4 million are already at risk of starving.

In series of tweets, the International Committee of the Red Cross recounted how Yemenis in Hodeida are "bracing for the worst." Tens of thousands are expected to flee in the coming days, some for a second time. Based on accounts of staffers inside the city, the group said, "people are stocking up on food and fuel to survive." Streets are empty except for fighters and beggars.

"People live in slums in the outskirts surviving on bread crumbs they find in the garbage. With the little money they do have, they buy cooking oil in plastic bags - just enough to cook 1 meal a day."

Meanwhile the U.S., which backed the Saudi-led coalition over the past years with intelligence, logistical support and air-to-air refuel of fighter jets, has not publicly opposed the assault but has urged the coalition to ensure that humanitarian aid deliveries to the port continue.

Washington however rejected three requests by the UAE to increase its support to the coalition with logistics, intelligence, and mine-sweeping operations.

Marine Maj. Adrian Rankine Galloway, a Pentagon spokesman, said the U.S. has continued to provide aerial refueling for coalition aircraft and intelligence assistance. That aid includes information on key civilian sites that should not be targeted in order to avoid civilian casualties.

"We are not directly supporting the coalition offensive on the port of Hodeida," Rankine-Galloway said. "The United States does not command, accompany, or participate in counter-Houthi operations or any hostilities other than those authorized" against al-Qaida and Islamic State militants in Yemen.

Request for mine sweepers was diverted to France, which said it is considering minesweeping in the port of Hodeida after the end of military operations there.

"Its purpose would be to facilitate the safe transport of humanitarian aid to the city's population," the French Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Yemeni officials told AP that dozens of coalition-backed fighters have been killed mostly by rebels' land mines and roadside bombs. The officials - one media and one medical - said that Houthis used thousands of land mines and roadside bombs covering large areas on the outskirts of the Hodieda airport. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the press.

"Nearly 95 percent of the causalities are because of land mines and roadside bombs," the medical official said. He shared pictures land mines and bombs that were disguised as rocks and wheat sacks.

The Conflict Armament Research Center said earlier that the bombs are similar to those used by Iranian-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and by insurgents in Iraq and Bahrain.

The officials declined to give a death toll, with the medical official saying only that the wounded are taken to hospitals in Khoukha, Mocha and Aden.

Human Rights Watch urged the United Nations Security Council on Friday to warn the warring parties that they will face sanctions if they fail to provide civilians access to desperately needed aid.

"The coalition and Houthi forces, now fighting for Hodeida, have atrocious records abiding by the laws of war," said HRW's Sarah Leah Whitson.

The rights group called on all parties of the conflict to minimize civilian harm during the fight for Hodeida.

----

AP Writers Maggie Michael and Thomas Adamson contributed to this report from Cairo and Paris.