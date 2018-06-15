Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/15/2018 12:13 PM

NIH to end industry-funded study of alcohol's benefits

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems that would undermine the credibility of its findings.

The National Institutes of Health used money from the alcohol industry to help pay for the $100 million study, which is legal under certain rules. The problem: An NIH investigation concluded that some employees had close contact with industry officials that appeared to cross those lines.

The research was supposed to track 7,800 people who either took a drink a day, or totally abstained, for several years. Only 105 people had enrolled so far. NIH Director Francis Collins said Friday the study is being terminated.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account