Company official: coal-to-diesel plant to have few emissions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The president of a planned $2.5 billion diesel fuel facility in southern Indiana says the facility's pollution will be minimal.



The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Riverview Energy Corporation's proposed project would use a process called direct coal hydrogenation to turn coal into ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel. The facility would be located on a 550-acre site annexed by the town of Dale last year.

Area residents have expressed concerns about the project's potential health impacts.

Company President Greg Merle says the site won't store any waste because everything the process produces can be sold. He says the process would produce minimal emissions.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is reviewing the corporation's application for an air pollution permit for the project.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com