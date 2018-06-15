Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 6/15/2018 1:09 PM

Company official: coal-to-diesel plant to have few emissions

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The president of a planned $2.5 billion diesel fuel facility in southern Indiana says the facility's pollution will be minimal.


The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Riverview Energy Corporation's proposed project would use a process called direct coal hydrogenation to turn coal into ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel. The facility would be located on a 550-acre site annexed by the town of Dale last year.

Area residents have expressed concerns about the project's potential health impacts.

Company President Greg Merle says the site won't store any waste because everything the process produces can be sold. He says the process would produce minimal emissions.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is reviewing the corporation's application for an air pollution permit for the project.

___

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account