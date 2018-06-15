Breaking News Bar
 
Parkland students begin nationwide tour at Chicago rally

  • Parkland student activist Emma Gonzalez, center left, hugs Patricia Oliver before a peace rally and march, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Chicago. Oliver's son, Joaquin Oliver, was shot and killed this year at a Florida high school.

    Associated Press

  • Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords speaks at a peace rally and march, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Chicago. Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper were also among the celebrities who spoke at the event. A group of Florida high school shooting survivors started their nationwide bus tour registering young voters to help accomplish their vision for stricter gun laws at the rally on Chicago's South Side.

    Associated Press

  • Parkland student activists Jammal Lemy, left, and Emma Gonzalez embrace during an art performance by Manuel Oliver at a peace rally and march, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Chicago. Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Hudson and others spoke at the event. A group of Florida high school shooting survivors started their nationwide bus tour registering young voters to help accomplish their vision for stricter gun laws at the rally on Chicago's South Side.

    Associated Press

  • Tyra Hemans, an alumnae of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., watches an art performance by Manuel Oliver at a peace rally and march, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Chicago. A group of Florida high school shooting survivors started their nationwide bus tour registering young voters to help accomplish their vision for stricter gun laws at the rally on Chicago's South Side.

    Associated Press

 
CHICAGO -- A group of Florida high school shooting survivors started their nationwide bus tour registering young voters to help accomplish their vision for stricter gun laws at a rally on Chicago's South Side.

Kyrah Simon from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people died on Feb. 14, told the crowd largely made up of young people Friday evening that their voices matter.

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was gravely wounded in a 2012 shooting, told the crowd to vote on Election Day to effect the change they want. Entertainers Jennifer Hudson, Chance the Rapper and will.i.am also appeared.

The Parkland students are planning more than 25 stops during a two-month tour targeting communities rocked by gun violence or where lawmakers supported by the National Rifle Association are seeking office.

