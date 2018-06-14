Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 6/14/2018 2:18 PM

Florida's Simone Westbrook gets rare 7th year of eligibility

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By DOUG FEINBERG
Associated Press
 
 

The NCAA granted former Florida women's basketball player Simone Westbrook a rare seventh year of eligibility on Thursday.

She's believed to be one of the first in women's basketball to get a seventh year, according to the NCAA.

It's been a long, drawn-out process for Westbrook, who hasn't played since 2016 after tearing a knee ligament in August that year. She was finally healthy enough to play this past season, but the NCAA originally didn't grant her a sixth year of eligibility. Florida appealed in January, and the NCAA reconsidered its decision and allowed her to play.

The Florida graduate discussed with the new Gators coaching staff, which came in before the 2018 season, that she was going to transfer if granted another year of eligibility. By the time the appeal came through in January, it was too late for her to transfer and play immediately.

After the season ended, the Gators put together another appeal to get the 5-foot-8 guard a seventh year and it was finally approved.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account