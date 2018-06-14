Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago taps Musk company to build express line to O'Hare

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Chicago has chosen a company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk to build an express service from downtown to O'Hare International Airport reaching speeds up to 150 mph.

A spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel confirmed the selection of The Boring Company on Wednesday night. Emanuel and Musk will make the formal announcement Thursday.

Adam Collins says the service will transport passengers between O'Hare and downtown in roughly 12 minutes using electric vehicles that will run through two underground tunnels. Collins says The Boring Company will fund the project in its entirety.

The company says on its website that the vehicles will carry eight to 16 people and travel at speeds of 125 to 150 mph.

Emanuel says the move strengthens "our great city for future generations."

The Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line trains currently provide transportation from stops across the city to the airport.

