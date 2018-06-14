Breaking News Bar
 
SAT, ACT not mandatory for University of Chicago applicants

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Scores from the SAT or ACT will be optional for students applying to the University of Chicago.

The prestigious and highly selective school says some students may feel that the standardized test results don't fully reflect their potential. The university said Thursday that it anticipates many students still will submit scores because other schools require them.

James Nondorf, dean of admissions, says students "define the application" - not the other way around. The university will also allow applicants to introduce themselves with a two-minute video, replacing campus interviews.

With financial support and other changes, the university says it wants to reach more low-income students and students who are the first in their family to go to college.

The school has 6,300 undergraduates. Tuition last year was $53,000.

